Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves agree on max contract extension
The Minnesota Timberwolves have made it clear. They’re going to build around Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves and Edwards agreed on a max extension Monday. It’s for five years and worth $207 million with a chance of the deal reaching $260 million. Agent Bill Duffy confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press. Edwards’ new contract will begin in the 2024-25 season. He becomes the fourth player to get the max rookie-scale extension so far this summer, joining Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball and Memphis’ Desmond Bane.