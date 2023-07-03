Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. is first to hit 20 homers, steal 40 bases and drive in 50 before break

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nobody has had a first half of the season like Ronald Acuña Jr. Atlanta’s four-time All-Star outfielder made history by becoming the first player to reach 20 home runs, 40 stolen bases and 50 RBIs before the All-Star break. The 25-year-old Acuña is also just the third player to hit 20 homers and steal 40 bases in the first 84 games, joining Rickey Henderson (1990) and Eric Davis (1986). Before the game, Acuña was named NL Player of the Month for June, the second time he has won the award this season.

