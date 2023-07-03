Skip to Content
AP National Sports

From Alex Morgan to Ada Hegerberg these are the stars to watch at the Women’s World Cup

KTVZ
By
Published 11:58 AM

By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The brightest talents in women’s soccer will be on show at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Alex Morgan is out to win a third straight World Cup with the United States and England’s Lucy Bronze is looking to become a world champion after helping the Lionesses’ win the European Championship last year. Ada Hegerberg will carry Norway’s hopes and Alexia Putellas is back from the injury that kept her out of action for nearly 10 months and ruled her out of the Euros.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content