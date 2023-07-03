From Alex Morgan to Ada Hegerberg these are the stars to watch at the Women’s World Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The brightest talents in women’s soccer will be on show at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Alex Morgan is out to win a third straight World Cup with the United States and England’s Lucy Bronze is looking to become a world champion after helping the Lionesses’ win the European Championship last year. Ada Hegerberg will carry Norway’s hopes and Alexia Putellas is back from the injury that kept her out of action for nearly 10 months and ruled her out of the Euros.

