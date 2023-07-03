Horst-Dieter Höttges, who won the 1974 World Cup with West Germany, dies at 79

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Former West Germany soccer player Horst-Dieter Höttges has died. He was 79. Höttges was a member of the West Germany team that won the 1974 World Cup and lost to England in the 1966 final. Werder Bremen says in a statement citing Höttges’s family that he had died on June 22. The club did not give a cause of death. German news agency dpa reported that he had been living with dementia in recent years.

