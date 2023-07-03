Jahmai Jones delivers 3-run double in 1st big league appearance since ’21 in Brewers’ win over Cubs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Newly signed Jahmai Jones hit a pinch-hit, three-run double in his first big league appearance since 2021, helping the Milwaukee Brewers rally for an 8-6 win over the Chicago Cubs. With the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning, Jones hit a line drive on the first pitch from reliever Anthony Kay that one-hopped off the center field wall and scored Raimel Tapia, Christian Yelich and Owen Mill, tying the game at 6. Milwaukee signed the 25-year-old Jones as a free agent before the game. The Brewers completed their comeback from a six-run deficit in the eighth inning for their third straight win. Joel Payamps (3-1) pitched a perfect eighth for the win. The Cubs dropped their third straight game.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.