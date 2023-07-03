Snell helps quiet Ohtani and Trout; Bogaerts hits 3-run shot in Padres’ 10-3 win over Angels

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell helped keep All-Star sluggers Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in the ballpark, and Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer that sent the disappointing San Diego Padres to a 10-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels. Trout exited with a left wrist injury after fouling off a pitch while leading off the eighth inning. Ohtani wasn’t able to add to his major league league-leading 31 home runs. He reached base three times, including two walks. Trout, who has 18 homers, walked, had two singles and drove in a run.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.