Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Snell helps quiet Ohtani and Trout; Bogaerts hits 3-run shot in Padres’ 10-3 win over Angels

KTVZ
By
Published 10:13 PM

By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell helped keep All-Star sluggers Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in the ballpark, and Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer that sent the disappointing San Diego Padres to a 10-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels. Trout exited with a left wrist injury after fouling off a pitch while leading off the eighth inning. Ohtani wasn’t able to add to his major league league-leading 31 home runs. He reached base three times, including two walks. Trout, who has 18 homers, walked, had two singles and drove in a run.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content