Snell helps quiet Ohtani and Trout; Bogaerts hits 3-run shot in Padres’ 10-3 win over Angels
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell helped keep All-Star sluggers Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in the ballpark, and Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer that sent the disappointing San Diego Padres to a 10-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels. Trout exited with a left wrist injury after fouling off a pitch while leading off the eighth inning. Ohtani wasn’t able to add to his major league league-leading 31 home runs. He reached base three times, including two walks. Trout, who has 18 homers, walked, had two singles and drove in a run.