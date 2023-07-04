Column: US Women’s Open at Pebble reminds veterans what they’re missing

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Women’s Open is finally at Pebble Beach, the most recognizable of all U.S. Open courses. That’s a little too late for so many Hall of Famers who are at Pebble for a reunion of past Open champions. But it’s all about going forward, the USGA is making up for lost time. It’s one thing to be at Pebble Beach. What figures to lift the profile is for the Women’s Open to be going to Riviera and Oakland Hills, back to Oakmont and Interlachen. Being at historical venues help winners become part of golf history.

