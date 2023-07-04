Crowdfunding sites help raise money for Jamaica ahead of the World Cup
By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer
Funding for Jamaica’s preparation for the Women’s World Cup has seemed so uncertain that a player’s mom took it upon herself to fundraise for the team. A GoFundMe, “Reggae Girlz Rise Up,” was set up by Sandra Phillips-Brower, the mother of midfielder Havana Solaun. It has raised more than $45,000. Another crowdraising campaign set up by the Reggae Girlz Foundation also raised more than $45,000 as of Tuesday. Both sites aim to help Jamaica’s women with the costs associated with the World Cup, including a training camp, travel, food, and staff support. The team currently is training in Amsterdam.