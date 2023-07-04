Crowdfunding sites help raise money for Jamaica ahead of the World Cup

Funding for Jamaica’s preparation for the Women’s World Cup has seemed so uncertain that a player’s mom took it upon herself to fundraise for the team. A GoFundMe, “Reggae Girlz Rise Up,” was set up by Sandra Phillips-Brower, the mother of midfielder Havana Solaun. It has raised more than $45,000. Another crowdraising campaign set up by the Reggae Girlz Foundation also raised more than $45,000 as of Tuesday. Both sites aim to help Jamaica’s women with the costs associated with the World Cup, including a training camp, travel, food, and staff support. The team currently is training in Amsterdam.

