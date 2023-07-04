Japan court finds consultant guilty of taking bribes in sprawling Tokyo Olympics trial

TOKYO (AP) — One of several Japanese officials charged in a widespread bribery scandal involving Tokyo Olympic organizers has been found guilty but avoided jail time. The verdict in Tokyo District Court for Joji Matsui, the former head of Amuse consulting company, was the first for someone on the receiving end of the bribes from companies seeking sponsorships and licensing for the 2020 Games. The court found Matsui allowed his company bank account to be used to disguise the transfer of funds to Haruyuki Takahashi. An executive on the Japanese Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee, Takahashi wielded considerable influence in selecting sponsors.

