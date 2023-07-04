Left fielder Ian Happ saves Cubs with 2 late throws to plate in wild 7-6 win over Brewers in 11

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Left fielder Ian Happ threw out two runners at the plate in extra innings, and the Chicago Cubs pulled out a wild 7-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in 11 innings after squandering a late lead for the second consecutive game. Dansby Swanson homered and Miguel Amaya hit a two-run double to help the Cubs build a 6-2 cushion. But the Brewers scored twice in the eighth and twice more in the ninth to tie it. Happ cut down the potential winning run at home in the bottom of the 10th, and Chicago went ahead in the 11th when Cody Bellinger scored on Nico Hoerner’s infield single. Happ then threw out Owen Miller at the plate to end the game.

