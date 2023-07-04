Mets activate Gott a day after trade with Mariners

The New York Mets have activated Trevor Gott a day after acquiring the right-hander in a trade with the Seattle Mariners. Outfielder DJ Stewart also was active for Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after having his contract selected from Triple-A Syracuse. In corresponding moves, the Mets optioned infielder Danny Mendick and right-hander Jeff Brigham to Syracuse. Right-hander Denyi Reyes was designated for assignment. Gott was acquired with right-hander Chris Flexen on Monday for lefty Zach Muckenhirn.

