One month into toe injury, Aaron Judge begins hitting off a tee but says he’s unable to run

One month into his recovery from a torn ligament in his right toe, Aaron Judge has started hitting off a tee but said Tuesday he is still unable to run. Judge said being able to put weight on his backfoot is the biggest factor in how fast he can return from an injury that is unusual for a baseball player. Monday marked one month since Judge got hurt when he crashed into the right-field wall at Dodger Stadium while making a catch. He had hoped to start baseball activities shortly after receiving a second platelet-rich plasma injection June 20, but only recently has started playing catch and taking light swings.

