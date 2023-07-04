Orioles’ Hicks answers expected boos in the Bronx with HR in 2nd game back against Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — The mere mention of Aaron Hicks’ name at Yankee Stadium is drawing boos, a reaction the former Yankees outfielder expected on his return to the Bronx. Booed in pregame introductions, jeered during a brief tribute video Monday night and booed before each at-bat, the reception for the now-Orioles outfielder is everything Hicks thought it would be. There were even a few more boos Tuesday, when Hicks homered in his second game back in the Bronx after the Yankees released him on May 26, ending his eight-year, injury-filled tenure with the team.

