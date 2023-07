DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal made his first major-league start in 11 months when he faced the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. Skubal was Detroit’s best starter in 2022, going 7-8 with a 3.52 ERA in 21 starts. Skubal struck out 117 batters in 117 2/3 innings.

