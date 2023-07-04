Wembanyama and Mbappé the big draws as Olympic soccer and basketball tickets go on sale

PARIS (AP) — More tickets go on sale Wednesday for four sports at the Paris Olympics that will be staged in cities far from the French capital, including soccer and basketball. Fans hoping to watch major French stars like Victor Wembanyama and Kylian Mbappé play at the Olympics could drive up demand for tickets, which are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets for handball and sailing will also go on sale. Organizers said they originally planned to release those tickets later this year but have brought it forward because of strong demand for five million tickets already sold in the first two phases.

