All-Stars Murphy, Olson homer as Braves bounce back from rare recent loss to smash Guardians 8-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Stars Sean Murphy and Matt Olson homered as the Atlanta Braves bounced back from one of their rare losses over the past month by beating the Cleveland Guardians 8-1. Murphy connected for his 15th homer in the third inning and Olson hit a 428-foot homer in the ninth as the Braves won the series finale after their winning streak was stopped at nine Tuesday. Atlanta has won 18 of 20 and 25 of 29. The Braves improved to 7-0 this season in rubber games and homered in their 23rd straight game. The Guardians stranded 11 runners, 10 in the first five innings.

