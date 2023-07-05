Bayer Leverkusen signs Germany forward Jonas Hofmann from Bundesliga rival Borussia Mönchengladbach

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has signed Germany forward Jonas Hofmann from Bundesliga rival Borussia Mönchengladbach. Leverkusen says Hofmann signed a deal through June 2027. Sporting director Simon Rolfes says, “He’s the type of player we were looking for for our squad thanks to his oversight of the game, his outstanding technical ability and his experience.” Hofmann scored 40 goals and set up 40 more in 184 Bundesliga games for Gladbach. He has four goals in 21 appearances for Germany. Hofmann will be 31 on July 14.

