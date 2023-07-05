Skip to Content
FIA not interested in early renegotiations of bedrock Formula One agreement, president tells AP

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

The president of the FIA tells The Associated Press the governing body has no interest in signing an early renewal of its contract with Liberty Media and the 10 Formula One teams. The Concorde Agreement sets the rules and regulations for F1 as well as how television revenue and prize money is distributed. The current contract began in 2021 and runs through the 2025 season. Liberty Media said in May it wants an early new agreement. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem says he sees no reason to renegotiate early and the sides have 18 months to hammer out a new deal.

