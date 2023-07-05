Gurriel scores from first on error in ninth to give Marlins a 10-9 victory over Cardinals

MIAMI (AP) — Yuli Gurriel scored from first base on a throwing error by Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks with one out in the ninth inning, and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-9. With Gurriel on first after a single and pinch-runner Garrett Hampson on second, Joey Wendle hit a dribbler back to Hicks (1-5). The pitcher’s high, errant throw got past first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to allow both runners to score. The Cardinals’ Jordan Walker hit a two run homer off Marlins closer A.J. Puk (4-2) in the ninth to make it 9-8.

