Jenson Brooksby tells the AP he accepted a provisional ban for allegedly missing 3 doping tests
By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer
American tennis player Jenson Brooksby tells The Associated Press he has accepted a provisional suspension from the International Tennis Integrity Agency after being accused of missing three doping tests in a 12-month period. Brooksby is a 22-year-old from Sacramento, California, who reached the fourth round of the 2021 U.S. Open and upset three-time major finalist Casper Ruud at the Australian Open this January. Brooksby plans to go to arbitration. He says he has never tested positive for drugs. Under antidoping rules, athletes can be penalized without failing a test if they have three “whereabout failures” within a year’s span.