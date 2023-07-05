John Berylson, American businessman and owner of English soccer team Millwall, dies at age 70

LONDON (AP) — John Berylson, an American businessman and owner of English soccer team Millwall, has died. He was 70. His death was announced by the second-division London team which said Berylson had “lost his life in a tragic accident” on Tuesday. Millwall said in a statement that it was with “the deepest of regret that we announce the passing of our beloved owner and chairman, John Berylson.” It has since been reported that Berylson died in a car crash in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Berylson became involved with Millwall in 2006 and by the following year was a significant shareholder after leading a consortium to invest in the club, which was in the third division of English soccer at the time.

