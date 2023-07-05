Layover, cramped seating, security lines: A day with players on a WNBA commercial flight

The New York Liberty had a 13-hour travel day from Connecticut to Las Vegas during a recent three-game road trip. The Associated Press accompanied the team on the trip, which required two bus rides, two commercial flights and a few hours in three airports. The wear-and-tear on their bodies is one reason players have lobbied for charter flights, with New York paying a hefty price for ignoring the travel restrictions. The Liberty received a WNBA-record $500,000 fine last year for using chartered flights in 2021 during the second half of that season. The league this season has allowed teams that have games on back-to-back nights to charter flights. That still makes for some long, uncomfortable and sometimes grueling travel days.

