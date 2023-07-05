Love is in the air at Wimbledon. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are dating

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — There is love in the air at Wimbledon and not just in the scores. Players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are dating. After winning her first-round match at Court 15 at the All England Club, Badosa made it over to the stands at No. 2 Court to watch the conclusion of Tsitsipas’ victory. When Tsitsipas was told during his on-court interview that Badosa had advanced, too, he said that was news to him and offered congratulations. Standing next to his father in the crowd, she put her hands together in the shape of a heart. They will compete together in mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

