Mike Trout has surgery on his broken left wrist; timetable for return unknown

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star center fielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels had surgery on his fractured left wrist, two days after he was injured while fouling off a pitch. Manager Phil Nevin said the surgery went well and that Trout felt great. Meanwhile, two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani was in the lineup as the designated hitter a day after coming out the game in the sixth inning due to a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Ohtani says he’s not planning on pitching in the All-Star game next week and it remains to be seen whether he’ll DH for the American League.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.