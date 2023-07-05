Morgan Pressel makes transition from 18th green to 18th tower for NBC

Morgan Pressel considered extending her playing career so she would have the opportunity to play in this week’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. Even though she stopped playing two years ago, Pressel will still have an excellent vantage point for all four rounds of the first Women’s Open at the iconic course. Pressel is going into her third Women’s Open as NBC’s analyst. The final two rounds on NBC will mark the first time it will air in primetime. Thursday’s and Friday’s rounds will be on USA Network and Peacock.

