Noda helps the Athletics get off to a quick start in a 12-3 rout of the Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Ryan Noda homered in a three-run first inning and the Oakland Athletics went on to rout the Detroit Tigers 12-3 on Wednesday. Oakland won for the fourth time in five games. The majors-worst Athletics, who hadn’t shut out an opponent all season before a 1-0 victory Tuesday night, held the Tigers scoreless for the first 17 innings of the series. The Tigers only had two baserunners in the first seven innings and both were erased on double plays. Miguel Cabrera broke the scoreless streak with an RBI double in the eighth. Athletics starter Austin Pruitt retired all nine batters he faced. Ken Waldichuk (2-5) allowed three runs on two hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5) took the loss.

