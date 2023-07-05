Orioles promote outfield prospect Colton Cowser to major leagues

NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have promoted outfielder Colton Cowser to the major leagues. He’s the second top prospect they’ve called up in the past couple of weeks. The 23-year-old Cowser has hit .330 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs for Triple-A Norfolk this year. He was the fifth pick in the 2021 draft. The Orioles are in position for the top wild card in the American League and their farm system has remained loaded with hitting prospects. They called up infielder Jordan Westburg late last month. He’s the No. 32-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline. Cowser is No. 14 on that list.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.