Swanson and Williamson among the top players sidelined for the Women’s World Cup

United States forward Mallory Swanson will miss the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand because of a torn tendon in her left knee. She’s not the only high-profile player who will miss soccer’s biggest tournament because of an injury. England has been especially hard hit with Beth Mead, Fran Kirby and Leah Williamson all staying home. The Americans will be without captain Becky Sauerbrunn, Catarina Macario and Sam Mewis. France forward Delphine Cascarino is also sidelined.

