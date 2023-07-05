Vegas Golden Knights are the first team to get the Stanley Cup engraved before their summer parties

The Vegas Golden Knights are the first NHL team to have the Stanley Cup engraved before the summer days when players, coaches and executives get to celebrate around the world with hockey’s hallowed trophy. The decision by members of the front office is something the Hockey Hall of Fame and Keeper of the Cup Phil Pritchard hope becomes an annual tradition. The Cup is being engraved in Montreal with 52 names from owner Bill Foley down and is expected to be done this weekend. The tour will begin after.

