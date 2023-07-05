Yankees pitcher Cordero is suspended for the rest of the season under MLB’s domestic violence policy

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for violating the sport’s domestic violence policy. MLB says the 31-year-old right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season’s final 76 games and the postseason. Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees’ Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees said in a statement they supported MLB’s discipline and “there is no justification for domestic violence.”

