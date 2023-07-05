You can watch Wimbledon on TV outdoors in Brooklyn. It’s part of a bid to blend the past and present

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon is the oldest Grand Slam tournament, and there are many ways in which the All England Club is setting one foot in the modern age while keeping another solidly rooted in its famous past. Tennis fans in New York City can gather to see live TV coverage of the last three days of Wimbledon at an outdoor watch party at Brooklyn Bridge Park. Those are when the women’s final and the men’s semifinals and final will be played. Online registration for 1,500 free tickets for each day ends Thursday but walk-ins will be allowed.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.