Young, Gray and Wilson each score 20-plus points. Aces beat the Wings for 9th straight win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 28 points, A’ja Wilson had 22 points and 13 rebounds and the short-handed Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 89-82 for their ninth win in a row. Kiah Stokes made a fast-break layup with 8:24 left in the fourth quarter to give Las Vegas its first lead, 70-69, since it was 9-8. Wilson made a basket on back-to-back possessions to cap Las Vegas’ 11-0 run for an 83-76 lead with 3:41 left. Chelsea Gray also made shots on consecutive possessions to make it 87-80. Gray finished with 20 points for Las Vegas (16-1), which was without Kelsey Plum due to an illness. Natasha Howard scored a season-high 32 points to go with 13 rebounds for Dallas (8-9). Teaira McCowan also had a double-double.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.