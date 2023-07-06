Báez’s 2-run single in 1st starts Tigers to 9-0 rout of A’s. 10th time Oakland shut out

DETROIT (AP) — Javier Báez had a two-run single in the first inning, All-Star Michael Lorenzen combined with three relievers on a four-hitter and the Detroit Tigers routed to the Oakland Athletics 9-0. Jake Marisnick homered and drove in two runs for the Tigers, who pitched their fifth shutout. Oakland has been blanked 10 times and was held to four hits or fewer for the 16th time. Lorenzen allowed three hits in five innings. Tyler Holton, Brendan White and Chasen Shreve followed. . At 25-64, Oakland is on pace to finish 46-116, the most losses since the 2003 Tigers went 43-119.

