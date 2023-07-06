Bastian Schweinsteiger says Pep Guardiola shares blame for Germany’s decline

BERLIN (AP) — Former Germany winger Bastian Schweinsteiger says Pep Guardiola shares blame for the national team’s decline. He tells British radio station Talksport that Germany lost its values because of the Spanish coach. Schweinsteiger says, “When Pep Guardiola joined Bayern Munich, when he came to the country, everyone believed we have to play this kind of football, like short passes and everything. We were kind of losing our values.” Schweinsteiger says the German team forgot about its strengths and was “more focused on playing the ball nicely to each other.” Schweinsteiger played under Guardiola for two seasons at Bayern following the former Barcelona coach’s arrival in Munich in 2013. Guardiola left in 2016. Germany has disappointed at major tournaments ever since.

