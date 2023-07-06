Skip to Content
Brad Pitt in Silverstone pit lane as F1 gears up for Hollywood action

Published 8:49 AM

By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer

Formula One has expanded the grid for an 11th team at the British Grand Prix but the Brad Pitt-driven entry won’t be racing for the win. The actor is turning laps around the circuit as part of filming for a movie about F1. His adviser and driving coach is seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton says he has already been impressed by the Hollywood star’s driving skills. Fans at Silverstone will get to see the car on the track themselves during specific filming slots and the fictional Apex team has been given a garage in the pit lane.

Associated Press

