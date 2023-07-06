Brooks Koepka accuses LIV teammate Matthew Wolff of quitting on the golf course

HERTFORDSHIRE, England (AP) — Brooks Koepka is accusing LIV Golf teammate Matthew Wolff of quitting on the course. Koepka is captain of Smash. Wolff is among his three teammates. Wolff has finished out of the top 30 in his last five LIV events against 48-man fields. That includes one tournament where Wolff withdrew with an injury. Koepka tells Sports Illustrated the 24-year-old Wolff is not competing when he’s giving up on rounds and not putting in the work. He says he has basically given up on Wolff and that his talent has been wasted. LIV is playing outside London this week.

