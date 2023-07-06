Caratini 8th-inning homer lifts Brewers over Cubs 6-5, overcoming Bellinger’s 4 hits, 3 RBIs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Victor Caratini hit a tiebreaking home run off Michael Fulmer in the eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers recovered from a blown three-run lead to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 and gain a split of their four-game series. Cody Bellinger was 4 for 4 with three RBIs for the Cubs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle and raising his average to .298. Milwaukee led 4-1 in the sixth inning and 5-3 in the eighth before Yan Gomes’ two-run homer off J.C. Mejía. Caratini, who played for the Cubs from 2017-20, homered on a Fulmer changeup.

