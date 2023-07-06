Cesar Azpilicueta leaves Chelsea after 11 years and 9 trophies with EPL club

LONDON (AP) — Cesar Azpilicueta has ended his 11-year spell at Chelsea. He won nine trophies with the London club and was described by Chelsea as a warrior and a champion. The Spain defender won every major title with Chelsea. That included two English Premier Leagues and the Champions League. Azpilicueta made 508 appearances for Chelsea and won nine trophies after signing from Marseille in 2012. The 33-year-old Azpilicueta is reportedly set to join Spanish team Atletico Madrid.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.