Dodgers beat the Pirates 5-2 to pull within a half-game of AL West-leading Arizona

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman homered and Julio Urias pitched six innings to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2. The Dodgers took three of four from Pittsburgh to pull within a half-game of slumping Arizona for the NL West lead. Freeman was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs. He made a sliding catch, turned a double play and stole a base. Muncy hit the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning, a two-run shot to center field. Urias (6-5) allowed two runs on three hits, struck out eight and walked one, all in 88 pitches. Pirates starter Johan Oviedo (3-10) allowed five earned runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

