England win toss and bowling first against Australia in 3rd Ashes test at Headingley

LEEDS, England (AP) — England has won the toss and chosen to field first against Australia in the third Ashes test at Headingley. The home side wants first crack on a green-tinged pitch in partly cloudy conditions with a chance of scattered showers. England must win to stay alive in the five-match series. Australia can clinch the series at 2-0 up. Australia has brought in allrounder Mitchell Marsh for an injured Cameron Green, and fast bowler Scott Boland to rest Josh Hazlewood. Todd Murphy makes his Ashes debut for the injured Nathan Lyon. Steve Smith plays his 100th test. England named its side on Wednesday. Pace bowler Mark Wood and allrounder Chris Woakes make their first appearances in this series, and spinner Moeen Ali returns after missing the Lord’s test.

