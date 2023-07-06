Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to face Daniel Dubois in Poland

LONDON (AP) — Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is set to defend his WBA, WBO and IBF belts against Daniel Dubois this August in Poland. The Ukrainian fighter should have plenty of home support. Usyk confirmed that he will face Dubois on Aug. 26 at Tarczynski Arena. The undefeated Usyk had hoped to fight Tyson Fury but negotiations broke down. Usyk is coming off back-to-back wins over Anthony Joshua. He took the three belts from the British fighter in London in 2021 and defended them in the rematch in Saudi Arabia last August.

