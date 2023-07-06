Odyssey Sims comes full circle with WNBA’s Dallas Wings. Ex-Baylor star can’t stop smiling about it

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Odyssey Sims is feeling a full-circle moment as she returns to the WNBA’s Dallas Wings. She was the hometown girl and co-star when the franchise moved to the Dallas area from Tulsa seven years ago. This time she’s on her second contract and just trying to stay in the league. Sims describes herself as more mature because of experience and becoming a mother. She says she was a bad teammate early in her career and knows she has to be a good one for Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally. They are the current stars of the Dallas franchise. Sims teamed with Brittney Griner at Baylor and won the NCAA title in 2012.

