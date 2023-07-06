Pacers welcome Brown to town, formally announce 5-year max deal to keep Haliburton

The Indiana Pacers have formally announced All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton agreed to a five-year max contract that could reach a franchise record $260 million. It came on the same day they introduced free agent-signee Bruce Brown Jr. Both deals were reached last week, shortly after the negotiating period for free agents opened. Brown received a two-year deal worth $45 million though the team holds an option on the second year. Haliburton posted career best stats last season and would have won the NBA’s assists title had he played in 58 games to qualify for the crown instead of 56.

