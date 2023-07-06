Senzel saves run in 9th, homers leading off 10th and Reds beat Nationals 5-4 for sweep

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nick Senzel made a leaping catch against the right-field wall to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two=run homer leading off the 10th to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Nationals 5-4 for their first series sweep at Washington since 2006. Cincinnati stretched its winning streak to five with the four-game sweep that maintained a two-game lead over the Brewers in the NL Central heading into a series at Milwaukee. The Reds have won 20 of their last 24 games overall. Senzel made a leaping catch on CJ Abrams for the final out of the ninth.

