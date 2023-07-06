Xiyu Janet Lin soaks up Pebble Beach views and takes early lead at US Women’s Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Xiyu Janet Lin has the early lead in the first U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. Lin wanted to be sure to soak up the views at one of America’s most famous courses. She also had a hot putter to help her out. The Chinese player made four par saves early and five birdies to sent her to a 68. Among the early finishers, she leads by one over Irish amateur Aine Donegan and Nasa Hataoka. Rose Zhang is among those playing in the afternoon. Top-ranked Jin Young Ko turned in a shocker with a 79. Annika Sorenstam shot 80.

