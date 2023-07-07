Adolis García, Corey Seager homer as Rangers take series opener from skidding Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adolis García and Corey Seager homered, rookie Cody Bradford earned his first major league victory, and the Texas Rangers defeated the Washington Nationals 7-2 in the opener of a three-game series. Garcia and Josh Jung drove in two runs for Texas, which had dropped six of eight. The Rangers assured themselves of entering the All-Star break with at least a share of the AL West lead. Joey Meneses hit two homers for Washington, which has lost five in a row and dropped 15 of 16 at Nationals Park since June 3. The last-place Nationals are an NL-worst 13-32 at home.

