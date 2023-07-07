Athletics place major league steals leader Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list

BOSTON (AP) — The Oakland Athletics placed major league steals leader Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a right shoulder injury. The roster move, retroactive to Thursday, was one of several the Athletics announced Friday before opening a three-game series against the Red Sox. Ruiz is batting .257 with 43 stolen bases. The Athletics said the outfielder has a shoulder subluxation. Oakland also called up right-hander Angel Felipe and outfielder Cody Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas and designated right-handed pitcher Rico Garcia for assignment.

