Cameron Young leads John Deere Classic by 2, seeking long-awaited first tour win

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Cameron Young has a two-shot lead midway through the John Deere Classic. Young shot a 7-under 64 on Friday at TPC Deere Run and is at 13-under 129 through 36 holes. The 26-year-old Young is in his second year on the PGA Tour and has six runner-up finishes without a victory. He was the tour’s rookie of the year last season. Garrick Higgo, Adam Schenk and Brendon Todd were the next best at 11 under. Ludvig Aberg, William Mouw, Denny McCarthy and Kevin Roy are three shots back.

