Georgia Tech’s Chris Eubanks hated playing tennis on grass. Now he is in Wimbledon’s third round

By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Chris Eubanks has reached the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by beating No. 12 seed Cam Norrie at Wimbledon. Eubanks is a 27-year-old who played tennis at Georgia Tech. He is a 6-foot-7 American who has a big serve that he used to hit 21 aces against Norrie on Friday. Eubanks was frustrated with trying to play on grass courts after a loss last month and got some advice from Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters that helped. Eubanks won his first career ATP Tour title the week before Wimbledon — and that came at a tournament played on grass.

Associated Press

