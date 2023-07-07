Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Kevin Anderson ends retirement to play Hall of Fame Open in Newport

KTVZ
By
Published 11:57 AM

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson will end his retirement to play in the Hall of Fame Open this month. The 37-year-old South African had retired 14 months ago but accepted a wild-card entry to compete at the event he won in 2021. Anderson says “I couldn’t think of a better place to make my comeback, and I’m excited to hit the grass again.” Anderson reached No. 5 in the ATP rankings. He lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2017 U.S. Open final and was defeated by Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2018.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content