Kevin Anderson ends retirement to play Hall of Fame Open in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson will end his retirement to play in the Hall of Fame Open this month. The 37-year-old South African had retired 14 months ago but accepted a wild-card entry to compete at the event he won in 2021. Anderson says “I couldn’t think of a better place to make my comeback, and I’m excited to hit the grass again.” Anderson reached No. 5 in the ATP rankings. He lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2017 U.S. Open final and was defeated by Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2018.

